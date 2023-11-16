Arsenal is set for a transfer windfall as Sociedad considers keeping Tierney

Arsenal could be in line for a substantial financial windfall as Real Sociedad considers making Kieran Tierney’s loan move permanent.

The Scottish defender joined the Spanish side on loan in the previous transfer window after finding himself out of favour at Arsenal, with Oleksandr Zinchenko assuming the role of the first-choice left-back.

Tierney had a strong start to his loan spell, featuring regularly until an injury sidelined him. Initially expected to miss the rest of the year, Tierney’s recovery is progressing ahead of schedule, and he is anticipated to return shortly after the international break.

A report from Team Talk suggests that Real Sociedad has been impressed with Tierney’s performances and is now exploring the possibility of extending his stay by making the transfer permanent. The potential deal could cost up to £30 million.

If Sociedad opts for a permanent move, Arsenal stands to gain a significant financial boost, which they may use to strengthen other areas of their squad, given the need for reinforcements in various positions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is unfit for our system and the only solution is to sell him, so a successful loan spell this season is important to us and the defender.

If he does well, he will have more suitors, and we will earn a good fee from his departure.

