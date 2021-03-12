Arsenal is set for worst season in 26 years on this important criteria

Arsenal is having a turbulent season and it might see them miss out on European football and end the season in their worst position in over 20 years.

Mikel Arteta’s side has dropped from a fine start to the season to become a team that is struggling to attain European football at the end of the campaign.

Despite strengthening their team in the summer, their poor form has seen other teams move above them on the league table and the top four is now almost clear of them considering the number of games left.

Sky Sports has computed the table at the end of this season if every club maintains its current trajectory and it is bad news for Arsenal.

They projected their table based on current goals scored, conceded and points per game and it isn’t good reading to Gooners.

Manchester City remains at the top of the projected league table with 89 points and Manchester United comes a distant second with 73 points.

Leicester and Chelsea complete the top four, but Arsenal finishes the campaign 10th on the league table ahead of the likes of Leeds United and Wolves.

This would make it Arsenal’s worst finish in a season for 26 years.