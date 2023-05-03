Arsenal is set to beat Premier League rival to sign Barcelona youngster

Arsenal is set to land Barcelona youngster Ilias Akhomach as his move to Leeds United has reportedly collapsed.

The Whites were widely expected to sign the 19-year-old when his contract expires at the end of this season.

They have scouted him and spoken with his entourage to seal the deal, but they are struggling with relegation now and seem to have abandoned the pursuit of his signature.

A report on Sport Witness reveals it would take a remarkable turnaround for Leeds to be in the running again and Arsenal is now leading the race to sign him.

The Gunners have long been in the running for his signature and will now take advantage of Leeds’ problems to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a solid squad now and any player will struggle to break into it. Akhomach is still very young and perhaps too inexperienced for our current side.

If he moves to the Emirates, he will be sent to our U21 side to continue his development because he simply isn’t good enough for us at the moment.

That might be a problem for him, but we can allow him to move to another La Liga club on a two-year loan deal immediately after he joins us.

A happy Arteta enjoys great win over Chelsea – “We are still top with four games to go!”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…