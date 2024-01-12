Arsenal is set to break their Marquinhos agreement with Nantes

Marquinhos is set to return to Arsenal this month after a disappointing first half of the season while on loan at Nantes.

The Gunners had loaned the Brazilian winger to the Ligue 1 side to provide him with more playing time.

Marquinhos had performed well in the limited minutes he played for Arsenal last season, leading the Gunners to believe that he would get sufficient game time at Nantes.

However, that has not been the case, as he made fewer than ten starts for them in the first half of the season.

This situation is far worse than what Arsenal expected when they sent him to France, prompting the Gunners to consider recalling him from his loan spell.

According to L’Equipe, Arsenal and Nantes are set to terminate their agreement, and Marquinhos will return to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side could either find a new club for him to spend the second half of the season or keep him within their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos would improve more by training with our first team stars instead of wasting away doing that in Nantes.

It is baffling that he did not play much in France, but it could be down to managerial choices and not that he is not a good player.

