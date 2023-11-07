Arsenal is set to confront PGMOL with a file of poor decisions against them

Arsenal were furious after the decision to award Newcastle United’s goal against them last weekend.

The Gunners believe the ball had crossed the line in the build-up to the goal and that Gabriel was fouled. This incident is the latest in a long list of controversial decisions that have gone against them this season.

VAR is consistently under pressure to make the right calls, and Arsenal’s recent struggles with the technology were so frustrating that the club released a statement backing its manager, who had expressed his frustration after the game.

The Gunners are now prepared to take things further, and according to the Daily Mail, in the upcoming meeting between the clubs and the referees, Arsenal will present the officials with a dossier of all the decisions that have gone against them.

Hopefully, they will receive some explanations, but Arsenal is no longer willing to remain silent about the numerous mistakes made in their matches that have cost them points.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning any game in the Premier League is tough, but when the VAR makes a mistake and it costs you points, that makes it so much worse.

The officials must start to get the decisions right with the aid of VAR or ditch the technology for good.