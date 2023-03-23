Arsenal is set to earn a new windfall thanks to loanee

Arsenal is set to earn around 6m euros from the departure of Pablo Mari after his successful loan spell at Monza.

The defender left the Emirates on loan in the summer as he searched for more game time and has been superb for the Serie A new boys.

He has survived a knife attack to remain a key player for them and the Italians are set to trigger the agreement to make the move permanent.

AS reveals it is virtually a done deal that Monza will keep Mari in their group permanently and Arsenal expects the Italians to deposit the transfer fee now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari was not playing often because of the quality of others in the same role and that is why he was loaned out.

Moving to Monza is good for all the parties involved and he deserves to get a club that will trust him with game time.

For now, we will focus on developing Jakub Kiwior and see if the Polish international can work his way into the first-team plans next season.

Rob Holding could leave the club in the summer, but we back them to sign a good replacement for him.

