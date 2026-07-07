Arsenal is set to go back for Guimaraes with a better offer

Bruno Guimaraes is Arsenal’s leading transfer target this summer as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad with elite talent.

Having won the league and reached the Champions League final, Arsenal are no longer in a position where they can pursue just any player. Instead, the club are focusing their attention on signing some of the best performers in world football.

Arsenal remain determined to sign Guimaraes

Guimaraes is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the game, and he reinforced that reputation with his performances for Brazil at the World Cup, giving Arsenal even more reason to pursue his signature.

The midfielder has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time and continues to excel at Newcastle United, where he has established himself as the club’s captain and one of their most influential players.

Newcastle are reluctant to sell Guimaraes, which is understandable after already losing Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon during the current transfer window.

Newcastle face a renewed Arsenal approach

Despite their stance, circumstances could still force Newcastle to consider offers for the Brazilian if the right proposal arrives.

Arsenal have already seen an opening bid rejected by Newcastle, but according to Football365, the Gunners are preparing to submit an improved offer in an attempt to secure his signature.

With Brazil now out of the World Cup, Guimaraes can turn his full attention to his club future. The report adds that he is becoming increasingly open to the prospect of joining Arsenal, with just two years remaining on his Newcastle United contract.

That contractual situation could become an important factor in negotiations, particularly if Newcastle wish to avoid allowing one of their most valuable players to enter the final stages of his current deal without agreeing fresh terms or completing a transfer.

Arsenal will hope a renewed approach is enough to test Newcastle’s resolve as they continue their pursuit of one of their priority targets this summer.