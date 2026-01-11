Arsenal have received praise for their set-piece proficiency this season, an aspect of their game that has played a key role in their pursuit of silverware. The Gunners have excelled from free kicks and corners, largely due to the work of Nicolas Jover, their set-piece manager. Jover has gained recognition for his expertise in this area, and he is expected to continue contributing significantly to Arsenal’s attacking efficiency.

Set-piece mastery and tactical impact

While some rivals have criticised Arsenal for relying on set pieces in certain matches, the margins for success in the Premier League are extremely fine, and these routines have helped the team maintain an edge over opponents. The ability to convert dead-ball situations into goals has become a crucial component of their tactical approach, demonstrating how attention to detail can yield tangible rewards over the course of a campaign. Arsenal’s commitment to this aspect of the game reflects a broader understanding that small advantages can often be decisive.

Despite the criticism, the club has shown no intention of altering its strategy. Jover will continue to oversee set-piece routines, ensuring that Arsenal maximise their scoring opportunities. The team is also planning to expand their coaching staff to further enhance this strength. According to Daily Star, Arsenal are set to add former Liverpool coach Thomas Gronnemark as a throw-in specialist. Gronnemark has previously worked with the Reds and several other clubs, and he holds the record for the longest throw-in, a skill that can create additional attacking options and contribute to goal-scoring opportunities.

Strategic additions to the coaching staff

The inclusion of Gronnemark highlights Arsenal’s focus on exploiting all possible advantages, no matter how marginal. By combining innovative coaching with meticulous preparation, the club aims to ensure that set pieces continue to influence matches in their favour. This approach underscores the team’s ambition to optimise every element of performance and maintain a competitive edge in their bid for trophies. Arsenal’s proactive recruitment of specialist staff reflects a commitment to maximising efficiency and exploiting opportunities that can make a decisive difference over the course of the season.