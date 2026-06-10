Arsenal is set to launch a bold raid on top Serie A target

Arsenal are set to intensify their interest in Kenan Yildiz after reopening discussions over a potential move for the Turkish star this summer. The Gunners continue to assess their options in the transfer market as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Yildiz has been in excellent form over the last few seasons and is regarded as one of the most important players in the Juventus squad. His performances have highlighted his immense potential and explain why the Italian club are reluctant to sanction his departure during the current transfer window.

Juventus Determined to Keep Yildiz

Juventus view Yildiz as a key component of their long-term plans and have continued working to ensure that he remains with the team next season. While the club are focused on reinforcing other areas of the squad, retaining one of their brightest talents remains a priority.

However, Yildiz may believe that his development could benefit from a new environment, particularly given Juventus’ struggles to recapture the standards that previously defined the club. A move elsewhere could offer him the opportunity to compete in a different setting and continue progressing at the highest level.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to provide him with that opportunity as they pursue players capable of elevating the quality of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal’s Renewed Pursuit

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are now serious about adding Yildiz to their squad ahead of the coming season.

The report claims that the Turkish international has re-emerged as one of the club’s leading transfer targets, with Arsenal believing that his attributes would make him an ideal fit for Arteta’s tactical approach at the Emirates.

Arsenal are determined to retain the Premier League crown and will focus on recruiting players who can strengthen an already talented squad. Yildiz is viewed as someone who matches that profile, with his creativity, technical ability and potential making him an attractive option.

Should Arsenal decide to progress their interest further, securing a deal may prove challenging given Juventus’ desire to keep one of their most highly regarded young players.

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