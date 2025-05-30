Arsenal is set to miss out on a free agent they have followed for a long time

Jonathan David is arguably the most sought-after free striker in world football at the moment, following his decision not to extend his contract with Lille. The French side had hoped to retain his services for several more seasons, but the Canadian forward has now departed.

This development presents Arsenal with an opportunity to secure one of Europe’s top attacking talents. The Gunners have admired David for some time, and his availability on a free transfer makes him an attractive proposition. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as numerous clubs across the continent are expressing strong interest.

Arsenal’s Striker Search Intensifies

Arsenal are currently in the market for a new number nine and could potentially bring in more than one forward this summer. In that context, David would be a sensible addition, allowing the club to invest heavily in another top-tier striker such as Benjamin Sesko, while also reinforcing the squad with David’s proven quality.

Adding both players would give the team a much-needed boost in attack and provide manager Mikel Arteta with greater tactical flexibility. David’s availability on a free transfer also aligns well with Arsenal’s financial strategy, particularly if significant funds are allocated for a marquee signing.

Napoli Make a Strong Play

Despite Arsenal’s long-standing interest, the club may be falling behind in the race to secure David’s signature. As cited by SportsMole, Napoli has taken the lead and made an offer that the striker is reportedly considering seriously. The Italian champions are intent on strengthening their squad and see David as an ideal fit for their attacking plans.

This places Arsenal at a disadvantage while they continue to focus their primary efforts on finalising a deal for Sesko. With David unlikely to remain a free agent for long, delays could prove costly.

David has proven himself at the highest level, and clubs recognise that such talents do not remain available for extended periods. Arsenal will need to act decisively if they are to avoid missing out on a player who could significantly elevate their attacking options.

