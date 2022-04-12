Arsenal is set to miss out on another attacking target

Darwin Nunez has been on Arsenal’s radar in recent weeks as they plot to sign a top striker in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s rebuild is at a stage where the club needs a striker who can score regularly.

With over 30 goals in all competitions this season, Nunez looks like an overwhelming favourite to become the next goal machine at the Emirates.

The Uruguayan has been scoring for fun at Benfica this season and a move to Arsenal could be the next best step for him.

However, the Gunners are facing serious competition from several other European clubs for his signature and they might miss out on signing him.

Mundo Deportivo claims the favourite to land him now is Atletico de Madrid and many factors favour them.

The Spanish side has a good relationship with his present club, Benfica and it also has a pleasant history of strikers from his country.

From Diego Forlan to Luis Suarez, strikers from Uruguay have thrived at the Madrid club and he would want to be the next.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This feels like another failed pursuit, just as we missed out on a move for Dusan Vlahovic.

Sadly, some of the best European talents don’t want to join us now, but that will change soon if we finally break into the top four.

With Champions League football, it would spoil us for the choice of which players to sign.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta post-Brighton “It’s time to criticise ourselves”