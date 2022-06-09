Arsenal is set to miss out on another transfer target

Arsenal is set to finally miss out on the signature of Renato Sanches after following the Portuguese midfielder for the last few seasons.

The Lille man has been a resurgent player at the French club, having initially struggled at Bayern Munich.

In almost every transfer window, he is linked with a move to the Emirates, and The Sun reports that he remains on Arsenal’s shopping list.

However, it seems they will have to strike him off it now because the report claims he has reached a verbal agreement to join AC Milan.

The Milan club has just won the Italian league title, and they want to build on that success.

They have been shopping for the players they believe can help them achieve that, and Sanches is one of them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sanches has been injury-prone in recent seasons, and that could be a clear sign that clubs need to stay far from him.

When he is fit, he can be unplayable, but it hardly pays much if you have an injury-prone player on your team.

We have other midfielders on our shortlist, and he is probably not close to the top of the list.

If he was, we would be pushing to beat other clubs to his signature.

