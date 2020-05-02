Arsenal is set to miss out on one of their targets to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

A Tweet from Telefoot claims that an unnamed team has made a bid of almost £80 million for Lille striker, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian has been one of Arsenal’s targets to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should the Gabon striker leave at the end of this season.

Aubameyang will enter the final year of his current deal at the end of next month. If he continues to stall signing an extension, the Gunners will look to cash in on him in the next transfer window.

They have made several strikers their targets to replace the former Borussia Dortmund man and Osimhen features highly on that list.

The 21-year-old joined Lille this season as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe and has become one of the most sought-after attackers around Europe.

Arsenal faces competition from several top teams for his signature including Chelsea and it seems one of his other suitors has stolen a march on the others.

A tweet from Telefoot’s Twitter account reads:

“TELEFOOT INFO: Lille would have received a first offer of 85 million € (bonus included) for Victor Osimhen. The identity of the purchasing club has not filtered”

The striker is still very young and would represent a long-term solution for the Gunners in that position, but it might satisfy Mikel Arteta to stick with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli.

The one big issue I have with this is the amount of money involved. Is there really a club out there that would table such a bid under the current climate?