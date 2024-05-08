Arsenal is set to miss out on signing 100m euros target-man

Arsenal is one of the clubs desperate to sign Victor Gyokeres at the end of this season.

The Gunners have been closely monitoring the attacker throughout this campaign, during which he has scored more than 40 goals for Sporting Club in his first season in Portugal.

Several clubs have Gyokeres on their wishlist, and if he continues to score goals for Arsenal, it would greatly improve their chances of winning the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side understands the importance of having a reliable goalscorer, and they have been tracking Gyokeres, who could potentially rival Erling Haaland for goals in the Premier League.

However, it seems the Swede is set to stay at Sporting, as the Portuguese club is planning to keep him away from his numerous suitors.

A report on Sport Witness suggests that the Portuguese side wants him to spend another season with them, and they believe that Ruben Amorim’s decision to stay on as their coach could make it easier for them to achieve this.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres has been fantastic, but staying in Portugal for one more season might also be good for us because it will allow him to prove he is not a one-season wonder.

If he bangs in the goals as regularly as he has done this term, then we can sign him at the end of next season.

