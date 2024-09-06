Arsenal is set to offer Trossard a new deal after rejecting an offer to sell him

Arsenal received an unexpected offer from Saudi Arabia for Leandro Trossard just after the European transfer window had closed.

The Gunners had completed their transfer business following a busy deadline day and were not anticipating selling any players post-window. However, a Saudi club attempted to entice Arsenal into selling Trossard, but the offer was rejected.

This approach highlighted that Trossard is being closely monitored by other clubs, even though he has primarily been used as a substitute, often making a significant impact off the bench.

Trossard’s effectiveness as a substitute, sometimes surpassing his performances when starting, makes him a valuable asset for Arsenal. As a result, the club is considering offering him a new contract, according to Football Insider.

The report suggests that Arsenal will reward Trossard for his contributions since joining the club by potentially extending his deal. The Belgian is expected to play a crucial role in Arsenal’s success this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every player who makes an impact deserves a new contract, and Trossard is worth offering a new deal.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…