Arsenal is set to offload several flops this summer

Arsenal is bracing itself to offload some deadwood when the transfer window reopens.

Since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, the Spaniard has consistently changed the group at the Emirates.

He is always on the lookout for new talents and players who become surplus to requirements are sold off by the Gunners.

The next transfer window will not be much different as the Londoners prepare to play in the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

A report on The Sun says several players will be sold off by Arsenal, with the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Albert Sambi-Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares and Alex Runarsson all in line to leave.

These players are currently away from the club on loan and none has done well enough to earn a place at the Emirates in the next campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As we become a top club, change is inevitable and we can understand why the gaffer is eager to keep only good players.

Mikel Arteta has worked very hard to change the culture at the Emirates and the last thing he needs now is to keep players that will undo his hard work.

When we offload these flops, we can add some new men to our group who will be influential squad members.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…