Arsenal is set to poach top recruitment guru from Rangers

Arsenal is reportedly set to finalise the appointment of Phil Cowen, a top talent spotter from Rangers, according to Football Insider. The Gunners have a reputation for nurturing players and have been actively bolstering their coaching and recruitment staff under Mikel Arteta.

Cowen, recognised for his impressive work at Rangers over the past few seasons, has caught the attention of Arsenal. The report suggests that Cowen has served his notice at Rangers and is expected to begin his new role with Arsenal next month.

Arsenal is hopeful that Cowen’s expertise will contribute to the discovery of more talented players capable of breaking into the first team, akin to the success stories of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. This strategic move is part of Arsenal’s broader initiative to strengthen their scouting and recruitment capabilities for the long-term development of the squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need the best coaches and officials for our youth teams if we are to continue grooming top players and spotting them around the world.

Cowen has done a good job at Rangers, which has earned him this new role at the Emirates.

We expect him to do even better because he will work with better resources and can do more than he could do at Rangers.

