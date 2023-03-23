Arsenal is set to spoil AC Milan’s plans for 23-year-old forward

Arsenal has joined the race for Brahim Diaz as AC Milan looks to make his loan move permanent.

The attacker has been on loan at Milan from Real Madrid since 2020 and has developed well at the Italian club.

They have enjoyed having him in their squad and intend to keep him for the long term. An option to make the move permanent exists in the current agreement.

Ideally, this makes it easy for Milan to keep their man. However, a report via Sport Witness says Arsenal has shown a serious interest in his signature and it has changed things about his future.

The Gunners’ interest means Madrid could have a rethink about their agreement with Milan, making it complicated for the Italians to seal the deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diaz had a spell at Manchester City and he was a very promising youngster in England.

His loan spell in Milan has matured him and we will get a very good player if he moves to the Emirates now.

However, game time will not be guaranteed for Diaz at the Emirates, as Arsenal now has a superb team, which will be hard for anyone to break into.

But if he wants a return to the Premier League and is willing to fight for playing time, moving to the Emirates makes sense.

