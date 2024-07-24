Arsenal is set to test the waters for European goal machine with £60m bid

The Gunners have been looking to add a new striker to their squad for some time and seem focused on making that addition this summer.

As their long-drawn pursuit of Riccardo Calafiori concludes, Arsenal will now turn their attention towards other targets, with Gyökeres emerging as a key option.

Gyökeres had an impressive season at Sporting Club last year, consistently finding the back of the net in his first season in Portugal. His performances have led to speculation about a potential transfer.

Sporting is open to his departure, particularly if their asking price is met. According to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing, Arsenal is preparing to test the waters with a bid in the range of £55 million to £60 million.

They believe a fee in that region will be sufficient to convince Sporting to part with Gyökeres and are eager to push the deal through.