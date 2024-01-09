Arsenal is showing an interest in Euro 2020 winner

Arsenal is reportedly considering a move for Leonardo Spinazzola, who is set to depart AS Roma. The left-back showcased excellent form during Euro 2020 before sustaining a long-term injury while playing for Italy, eventually the tournament winners.

Upon his return, Spinazzola has become a crucial player for Roma. However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and little interest from both parties to renew, the door is open for a potential move to another club. Arsenal is said to be one of his suitors, alongside Aston Villa.

According to La Roma24, both Arsenal and Aston Villa have been monitoring Spinazzola and are ready to offer him a deal if there are indications that he will become a free agent. Arsenal, in particular, is seeking to bolster the left-back position due to the loan departures of Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares at the beginning of the season.

While Arsenal may wish to address this position in the current transfer window, a deal for Spinazzola might have to wait until the end of the season when he becomes a free agent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spinazzola was impressive at Euro 2020 and will be a great addition to our squad if he can recapture his performance in that competition.

Mikel Arteta prides himself on improving players and will likely make him even better at the Emirates.

