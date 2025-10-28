Arsenal is showing interest in impressive Juventus star

Arsenal continue to explore the transfer market in search of talented players who can strengthen their squad for the upcoming windows. Under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, the Gunners have transformed their recruitment strategy, focusing on players who fit the club’s long-term vision and tactical style. Each transfer window has seen Arsenal add quality and depth to their ranks, and their latest target could be another significant addition to their ambitious project.

The Gunners have made steady progress in recent years, combining youth and experience to build a team capable of challenging for major honours. Arteta’s attention to detail and his emphasis on maintaining a high-performance culture have made Arsenal one of the most well-organised and competitive teams in the Premier League. With the club now pushing for sustained success both domestically and in Europe, the search for further reinforcements remains a top priority.

Arsenal’s Interest in Khephren Thuram

The latest name linked with a move to the Emirates is Khephren Thuram, who has impressed with his performances for Juventus. The midfielder joined the Italian side in the summer of 2024 and has quickly established himself as one of their standout players. His technical ability, composure in possession, and physical presence have made him a vital figure in Juventus’ midfield despite the club’s inconsistent form this season.

According to the EPL Index, Arsenal has emerged as one of the clubs showing serious interest in Thuram and is expected to compete with Real Madrid for his signature. The Frenchman’s development and adaptability have made him an appealing target for several European sides seeking to strengthen their midfield options.

The Situation at Juventus and Arsenal’s Long-Term Plan

While Thuram appears content in Turin, Juventus’ recent struggles could make a potential sale more likely, particularly if they decide to raise funds through player departures. Arsenal are expected to monitor his situation closely in the coming months as they prepare for future transfer activity.

Arteta and his recruitment team have shown patience and precision in their transfer dealings, preferring players who align with the club’s style and mentality. Thuram’s profile fits the mould of a modern midfielder capable of contributing defensively while dictating play from deep. If Juventus decide to make him available, Arsenal will be ready to act, aiming to outmanoeuvre other top European clubs for his signature.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…