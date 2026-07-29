Arsenal is showing interest in one of Cesc Fabregas players

Arsenal has become the latest club to show interest in Como’s Jacobo Ramon as he continues to impress under Cesc Fabregas at the Italian club.

The 21-year-old is one of several players who have been performing well for Como as they continue to exceed expectations. His consistent displays over the last few months have helped establish him as one of the club’s standout performers.

Ramon attracts Premier League interest

Como secured qualification for the Champions League at the end of last season, and Ramon played an important role in that achievement. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with several clubs now monitoring his progress ahead of a possible move this summer.

Arsenal is looking to strengthen its squad before the transfer window closes, with the defence identified as one of the key areas requiring reinforcement. The club wants to ensure it has sufficient depth and quality to compete throughout the campaign.

The Gunners have been forced to consider defensive reinforcements after losing William Saliba for the opening weeks of the season. Bringing in another centre back would provide additional cover while maintaining competition for places within the squad.

Arsenal identify Ramon as an option

Metro Sport says Arsenal has identified Ramon as a player capable of stepping into Saliba’s role while the French defender works his way back to full fitness. The club does not want to rush Saliba’s return and believes additional defensive cover would be beneficial.

Ramon’s performances for Como have demonstrated that he can compete at a high level, making him an attractive option for Arsenal. His development under Fabregas has strengthened his reputation, and the Gunners are now assessing whether to make a move.

If Arsenal decides to pursue the transfer, Ramon could have the opportunity to prove himself in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues. His arrival would also provide valuable depth in defence while Saliba completes his recovery and returns to full match fitness.

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