Arsenal is speaking to the agent of unwanted Juventus star

Federico Chiesa’s agent is reportedly in England to find a new club for the Juventus winger.

The Azzurri star has been told to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer, despite being one of Italy’s most important players.

He is not part of Juventus’ new project, and the club is already planning to sign a new winger as his replacement.

Chiesa attracted interest from top clubs worldwide following his exploits at Euro 2020, but his appeal has since waned.

Nevertheless, he believes he can excel in the Premier League and has instructed his agent to find a club for him in the English top flight.

A report on Tuttojuve claims Arsenal is one of the clubs currently in talks with Fali Ramadani regarding a potential move for Chiesa.

The Gunners are committed to improving their team and will consider signing him if the conditions are right, even though their squad already boasts some of the best attackers in the Premier League.

Chiesa struggled under Max Allegri in the last few seasons, but changing clubs and tactics could take him back to his best levels, so signing him could be a good idea.

