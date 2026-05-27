Arsenal is stepping up their interest in impressive Aston Villa star

We expect a significant summer ahead for Arsenal as the Gunners step up their interest in several high-quality players as they look to defend their league crown and challenge for further trophies in the coming season.

Mikel Arteta was backed with several strong additions in the previous summer transfer window, and he repaid that trust by guiding the team to the Premier League title, with the possibility of adding the Champions League trophy still within reach this campaign.

This success has strengthened confidence within the club that he can continue to deliver, and Arsenal are expected to maintain their support as they plan further squad improvements. The Gunners are now being linked with a move for a top Premier League talent and European champion as they prepare for another competitive season.

Arsenal Step Up Interest in Rogers

According to Team Talk, this could be the summer in which Arsenal make a serious move for Morgan Rogers, as they are reported to have stepped up their interest in the Aston Villa midfielder.

Rogers has been influential for Villa and is regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in the Premier League following a strong season in which he helped the club secure success in European competition. His performances have reportedly attracted attention from several leading clubs across England and Europe.

Transfer Competition Expected

Arsenal have been monitoring the player for some time, and while there is strong competition for his signature, the Gunners are said to be positioning themselves as one of the leading contenders for his services. Villa are expected to be reluctant to lose a key player, but interest from elite clubs could test their resolve.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to make a substantial offer in the upcoming transfer window in order to strengthen their squad further. The club are aiming to ensure they remain competitive at the highest level by adding depth and quality in key areas as they prepare for another demanding campaign.

As the summer approaches, the situation is likely to develop further, with Arsenal continuing to assess opportunities in the market as they look to build on their recent domestic success and maintain momentum heading into the new season.

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