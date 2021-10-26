Arsenal is still a powerhouse in player production a study finds

Arsenal has always been a leading club in player development around Europe and a new study has found them to be the English club with the most academy graduates in Europe’s top five leagues.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are the latest graduate from Arsenal’s academy and they are leading the Gunners’ rebuild under Mikel Arteta.

According to CIES Football Observatory, Arsenal has 25 academy graduates playing across Europe’s top five leagues.

These competitions include the Premier League, the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

The Sun says Serge Gnabry, Joe Willock and Eberechi Eze qualify as players who have been developed by the Gunners.

This development shows Arsenal is still at the forefront of player development as they rebuild the team.

The Gunners still have several youngsters fighting to break into the first team, including Charlie Patino and Miguel Azeez.

Mikel Arteta has shown with his treatment of Saka and Smith Rowe that every player who shows the ability and the hunger to make a first-team breakthrough will get his chance.

This means fans can expect more homegrown players in the side in the next few years if the Spaniard remains the manager.

Chelsea and Manchester United both trail Arsenal with 23 academy graduates each in Europe’s top five leagues.