Arsenal is still exploring a move for struggling Man City star

Tijjani Reijnders is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the current season, with Arsenal among the clubs keen on securing his signature after monitoring his situation. The Gunners previously targeted the midfielder during his time at AC Milan, but Manchester City won the race for his services, and he initially settled well following his arrival in England.

However, as the season has progressed, he has lost his place in the starting lineup and has often been used as a bench option, leading to suggestions that City could be open to selling him. The reported departure of Pep Guardiola at the end of the season could still influence his future, potentially offering him a chance of more regular involvement under a new manager.

Arsenal Transfer Interest

Arsenal remain firmly interested in a move for the Dutch midfielder and are considered serious contenders should he become available. They regard him as one of the finest options they could add to their squad and are prepared to act if City are willing to sanction a transfer to a direct rival.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal’s interest remains strong as they wait to see whether Manchester City would be willing to sanction a move to a direct rival by the end of the season. He is one of several names on their shortlist, and if they receive encouragement that a deal is possible, they are expected to make a formal approach.

City Decision and Player Future

Manchester City’s final decision is expected to depend on whether they are comfortable strengthening a direct Premier League rival, which remains an important consideration in any potential negotiations.

Arsenal continue to monitor the situation closely and view Reijnders as a key potential addition to their midfield, ready to move if the opportunity arises before the window develops further in England.