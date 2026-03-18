Arsenal is still following Ivorian youngster after losing him to Palmeiras

Arsenal are reportedly maintaining strong interest in signing a highly rated youngster currently developing in Brazil. The Gunners have built a reputation for identifying and nurturing young talent, and they appear keen to continue that approach as they plan for the future. Their latest target is a promising player making steady progress in South America, with the club monitoring his situation closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal Tracking Mohamed Koné

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal are serious about signing Mohamed Koné, who currently plays for Palmeiras. The Ivorian youngster first attracted attention from the Gunners in 2023, when he was regarded as one of the most exciting emerging talents in Africa. However, instead of moving to Europe at that stage, he opted to continue his development in Brazil, a decision that has proven beneficial for his growth.

Koné has since progressed well and has now been registered with Palmeiras’ senior team, further highlighting his potential. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with several top European clubs reportedly monitoring him. Arsenal are believed to be one of his main suitors, and they view him as a player who could develop into a key figure for the club in the coming years.

Competition and Key Decision

While Arsenal are confident in their ability to attract top young talent, they will face competition from other interested clubs. Convincing both the player and Palmeiras that a move to the Emirates Stadium is the best step for his development will be crucial. The Gunners’ global appeal and track record of developing players could work in their favour, but there are also concerns about immediate playing time.

If Koné makes the move, he is unlikely to feature regularly straight away, given the competition for places in Arsenal’s squad. However, the club believe that their long-term project and development pathway make them an attractive destination. The coming months will be decisive as Arsenal look to secure one of the most promising young talents currently emerging from Brazil.