Arsenal is still in the running to sign Premier League midfielder

Despite targeting other midfielders in the last two transfer windows, Arsenal has still not given up on adding Youri Tielemans to their squad.

The midfielder is running down his contract at Leicester City and will be a free agent in the summer after refusing to extend his contract with the Foxes.

This means several clubs will circle the Belgian in the next few months but it seemed Arsenal had turned their attention towards other targets.

However, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs reveals the Gunners still hold an interest in the former AS Monaco man.

He tells Team Talk:

“Come the summer, if Tielemans is available on a free transfer, there’ll be a variety of clubs looking at him.

“Arsenal will still be there for sure and we know that Tielemans very much wanted that move a year ago and was hopeful that something might come off throughout the summer, but Arsenal moved in a different direction.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League in the last few seasons and the Belgian clearly has the pedigree to do well for us.

It is somewhat surprising that we have not pushed to sign him in the last two transfer windows, but this summer is a very good time to add him to our squad for free.

