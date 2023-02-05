Arsenal is still in the running to sign Premier League midfielder

Despite targeting other midfielders in the last two transfer windows, Arsenal has still not given up on adding Youri Tielemans to their squad.
The midfielder is running down his contract at Leicester City and will be a free agent in the summer after refusing to extend his contract with the Foxes.
This means several clubs will circle the Belgian in the next few months but it seemed Arsenal had turned their attention towards other targets.
However, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs reveals the Gunners still hold an interest in the former AS Monaco man.
He tells Team Talk:
“Come the summer, if Tielemans is available on a free transfer, there’ll be a variety of clubs looking at him.
“Arsenal will still be there for sure and we know that Tielemans very much wanted that move a year ago and was hopeful that something might come off throughout the summer, but Arsenal moved in a different direction.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League in the last few seasons and the Belgian clearly has the pedigree to do well for us.
It is somewhat surprising that we have not pushed to sign him in the last two transfer windows, but this summer is a very good time to add him to our squad for free.
Where’s the masterbetter ( yes I spelt it right😳)who said spurs would definitely not get anything out of the game against City? Still 6 minutes to go though😊
Well it’s over now and history has repeated itself…
City’s played at Spurs’ new stadium 5 times now. They’ve lost all 5 and haven’t scored a goal.
Interesting that no-one is worrying about the gap to 5th place closing to 11 points with us having 2 games in hand. It’s almost as if most supporters have no doubt that we’ll be making the CL places, whatever else happens.
And yes, the mass debater was wrong again 🙂
GB actually, you spelled it wrongly.
It is masterbettOr. And I did NOT bet on it. Sorry to have to rain on your parade!
Sorry Jon but Bettor is American and Better is English.
Both are acceptable though.
My parade is still dry therefore.
How ironic that the all time Spurs goalscoring record was beaten by……. a childhood Gooner. How Spursy!
Arsenal FC is an enemy of it’s self right now.
EPL title is ours to lose the god’s must be crazy I wasn’t really expecting us to lose against Everton neither was I expecting Tottenham to win.
Nobody seems to give a damn about the article 🤔
Pigs will grow wings and fly, before we sign the talented midfielder, Youri Tielemans.