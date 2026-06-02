Arsenal is still interested in a move for Bayern Munich man

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Leon Goretzka as the midfielder prepares to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer, with ESPN reporting that the Gunners remain interested in his signature.

Goretzka is one of the most established midfielders in European football and has won numerous major honours during his time at Bayern Munich. Even in the final year of his contract, he continued to play an important role for the Bundesliga giants, demonstrating the quality and experience that have made him a key figure throughout his career.

The midfielder’s departure has created significant interest across the transfer market, with several clubs expected to assess the possibility of signing a player of his calibre without paying a transfer fee.

Arsenal monitoring experienced midfielder

With his departure now confirmed, Arsenal are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing him to the Emirates as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

The Gunners have been proactive in recent transfer windows and remain focused on adding quality and depth to key areas of the team. A player with Goretzka’s pedigree would provide valuable experience and competition within the midfield department.

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has centred on acquiring players capable of making an immediate impact, while also contributing to the club’s long-term ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

Competition expected for signature

The German international is expected to attract significant interest from across Europe. As a free agent, he represents one of the most attractive opportunities on the market, making competition for his signature inevitable.

However, Arsenal could be an appealing destination. The Gunners have enjoyed considerable success in recent seasons and remain one of the most ambitious clubs in Europe, factors that could work in their favour during negotiations.

Arsenal believe Goretzka’s experience, quality and winning mentality would make him an excellent addition to their midfield, and they are expected to push hard to secure a deal.

Having spent his entire professional career in Germany, Goretzka may also be tempted by the opportunity to test himself in a new league before the next chapter of his career begins. A move abroad could offer a fresh challenge while allowing him to continue competing at the highest level of the game.

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