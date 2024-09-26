Arsenal is still interested in out of form Serie A striker

Arsenal remains interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and could make a move for him in the summer.

Vlahovic was one of the most sought-after strikers during the 2021/2022 season, particularly in the first half of the campaign when his performances were impossible to ignore.

Despite Arsenal offering him more money, Vlahovic opted to join Juventus, where he has been a key player since his arrival in 2022.

However, his development at Juventus has been underwhelming, and there are now rumours of his potential departure.

Initially, Vlahovic attributed his struggles to Max Allegri’s defensive tactics, but his form has not improved under new manager Thiago Motta.

While Vlahovic is keen to stay at Juventus, the club appears more open to the idea of letting him leave. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal is one of the clubs closely monitoring the situation.

The report suggests the Gunners have been tracking his progress in Turin and may reignite their interest in securing his signature at the end of this season.

We need to pursue players who are doing well at their present clubs, not just any star or a struggling one.

