Arsenal is still internally split over whether they should sign Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal fans are hopeful that Viktor Gyokeres is close to becoming their marquee signing for the summer, but the uncertainty surrounding the deal is making it hard for anyone to celebrate just yet. Every day brings new updates, and while optimism remains high, there is still some cautious realism among the fanbase that things could change quickly.

The Swedish striker has been a revelation since moving to Sporting Club, where he has delivered consistently outstanding performances. He has built a strong reputation as a prolific forward, and his form over the last couple of seasons has placed him firmly on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs. Arsenal appears to be leading the race to sign him, and it is easy to see why their supporters are excited about the possibility.

Uncertainty despite strong links

Despite the clear interest from Arsenal and their need for a proven striker, a report from the Daily Mail suggests that there is still some internal debate about the move. While some key decision-makers, including Andrea Berta, are convinced Gyokeres would be a top addition, others are hesitant.

The main concern revolves around whether the striker can adapt to the intensity and demands of the Premier League. There is a well-known gap in competitiveness between the Portuguese and English leagues, and this has raised doubts among some figures at the Emirates.

Gyokeres has proven pedigree

These doubts may be understandable but seem increasingly outdated. Gyokeres has not only dominated in Portugal but has also performed well in European competitions and with the Swedish national team. These displays show that he is not just a flat-track bully thriving in a weaker league.

His physical presence, goal-scoring instinct and work ethic would all complement Arsenal’s style. If the Gunners are serious about ending their wait for major trophies, signing a forward of Gyokeres’ calibre would be a significant step in the right direction.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

