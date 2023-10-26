Arsenal is still keen on Real Sociedad star whom they wanted in the summer

Martin Zubimendi was a player expected to make a move to Arsenal in the last transfer window after helping Real Sociedad qualify for the Champions League in Spain. Known as one of the finest players in his position in Europe, Arsenal was unable to secure his signing at the time.

Despite the previous failed attempt, Zubimendi’s strong performances in both European and domestic competitions have kept Arsenal interested. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal is still interested in the Spanish midfielder.

Mikel Arteta may consider transitioning Thomas Partey and Jorginho out of the squad in the next campaign if they do not leave the club. Zubimendi is seen as a potentially excellent replacement for either of them, and Arsenal is closely monitoring his situation. A move for the talented midfielder is still very much on the table.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi was in fine form in La Liga last season and our fans would have loved to see him in our colours, but it is not easy to sign such a coveted player when we also did a deal for Declan Rice.

Hopefully, in the summer, we can find an agreement with Real Sociedad and add him to the group.

For now, we will continue to follow him and be sure he will fit our team.

