Arsenal is still monitoring Guimaraes despite his huge release clause

The Brazilian has been one of the best-performing midfielders in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United.

He was instrumental in helping Newcastle qualify for the Champions League last season and is expected to remain a key player for Eddie Howe’s side.

However, Arsenal, Manchester City, and PSG have all registered interest in signing him this summer.

Newcastle is aware of the interest in Guimaraes and has included a time-bound release clause in his contract worth at least £100 million.

This hefty release clause is expected to discourage potential suitors, especially Arsenal, which spent more than that to sign Declan Rice last summer.

However, a report in The Sun indicates that Arsenal has not given up on signing the midfielder and continues to monitor his situation.