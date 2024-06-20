Arsenal is still monitoring Guimaraes despite his huge release clause

Arsenal has been following Bruno Guimaraes closely as one of his most important suitors, but they will need to spend a record-breaking fee to sign him.
The Brazilian has been one of the best-performing midfielders in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United.
He was instrumental in helping Newcastle qualify for the Champions League last season and is expected to remain a key player for Eddie Howe’s side.
However, Arsenal, Manchester City, and PSG have all registered interest in signing him this summer.
Newcastle is aware of the interest in Guimaraes and has included a time-bound release clause in his contract worth at least £100 million.
This hefty release clause is expected to discourage potential suitors, especially Arsenal, which spent more than that to sign Declan Rice last summer.
However, a report in The Sun indicates that Arsenal has not given up on signing the midfielder and continues to monitor his situation.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Guimaraes is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and he would be a stunning addition to our squad. We need to find a way to get the deal done.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal may do a straight swap with Ramsdale valued at £50 million and Tierney valued at £20 million plus £5 million worth of pork pies for Guimaraes valued at £75 million due to his age of 26.
comedy lives on
There is a way for Arsenal to get the deal done – pay £100m and persuade him to move. There are all sorts of rubbish stories being spread about part exchanges and being able to spread the cost over three payments etc. The fact of the matter is the total £100m has to be paid in one go and before 30th June. If you can do go for it, if not stop with the fairy tales.
(Laurel and Hardy) Gary Neville and Roy Keane says that Rice should not play as the England Manager positions him in a Defensive Midfielder position, but play him further up along side Bellingham!
It shows you why the comedian pair are clueless and not Managers.
I was the only blogger that predicted a draw yesterday on Just Arsenal. I said that the best England can hope for was a draw if Gareth starts Folden and Trent, who continue to let England down with their poor play. Also the only real attacking player that tried to provide crosses for the team was Saka. The rest just play solo for goal and get caught out for no real team play.
Bellingham needs to drop back to midfield along side Rice to add strength, balance and space to carry the ball and midfield line forward. Trent and greedy Folden need to be dropped. Folden cannot handle the tight marking and his greedy with the ball is wasteful with solo miss shots.
I think Arsenal should close eye financially. But if they can to activate the release clauses of Viktor Gyokeres and Bruno Guimaraes. And sign the Sporting CP’s forward Gyokeres and Newcastle’s Guimaraes this summer.
For, Sporting and Newcastle may not lower their release clause Gyokeres and Guimaraes this summer.
But insist on meeting their release clauses of £86m and £100m for the two players before they will let them go.
If at the end of the day, Arsenal are able to sign those two top top quality players. Then they have to find additional financial resources through sales to raid Crystal Palace by signing their trio players of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze this summer if possible.
not much spare change out of that £400m…
You cannot compare the value of Rice with Guimaraes and value Guimaraes at a ridiculous £100 million, just because of his buy out clause says so. I have seen Barcelona place buy out clauses on teenager valued at £40 million with a ridiculous buy out clause of £500 million, it doesn’t mean they are valued at £500 million.
Rice age 24, who we paid apx £100 million for, after 4 years would still have a high valued sell on price at 28 years old. Unlike Guimaraes age 26, who would have next to no sell on value after 4 years as he would have reached football granddad status at 30. So his value should be £60 to £75 million due to his age and sell on value compared to Rice age just 24. Edu will be calculating this and depreciating his value accordingly.