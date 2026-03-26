Arsenal is still monitoring Nottingham Forest man

Nottingham Forest face an uncertain future as the season approaches its conclusion, with relegation from the Premier League still a possibility. However, one aspect appears increasingly clear: Elliot Anderson is unlikely to remain at the club should they drop into the Championship.

The midfielder, a graduate of the Newcastle United academy, has developed into one of the more consistent performers in his position. His work rate and influence on matches have made him a key figure, and he continues to demonstrate his value with each appearance.

Forest’s situation is particularly striking given that they qualified for European competition last season, only to find themselves battling relegation in the current campaign. Such a decline increases the likelihood of a squad overhaul, with several prominent players expected to depart if the club fails to retain its top-flight status.

Arsenal Monitoring Situation

Among the clubs showing interest in Anderson are Arsenal, who are keen to strengthen their midfield options. The Gunners believe his qualities would enhance their squad, adding depth and further competition in an already strong area of the team.

As reported by Sky Sports, Arsenal is included in a growing list of suitors tracking the midfielder. This interest reflects his rising reputation and the expectation that he could perform effectively at a higher level should he leave Nottingham Forest.

Transfer Battle Expected

If Forest is relegated, the pursuit of Anderson is likely to intensify significantly. Arsenal will be eager to secure his signature, although they are aware that any deal could prove costly given his importance and potential.

Despite already possessing some of the strongest midfield options in England, Arsenal remain ambitious in the transfer market. Their reported interest in Anderson, alongside links to Sandro Tonali, underlines a strategy focused on continuous improvement and maintaining competitiveness at the highest level.