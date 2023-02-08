Arsenal is still monitoring quality Serie A midfielder

Arsenal has long been interested in a move for Manuel Locatelli, having first moved for him when he played for Sassuolo.

However, the Euro 2020 winner moved to Juventus instead and has remained a key player for the Old Lady.

He is there on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy and Juve is working on making the transfer permanent.

It is almost certain they will do that and the Old Lady intends to offer him a new deal until 2026.

But a report via CalcioMercatoWeb reveals the Gunners remain interested in a move for Locatelli and Juventus will have to contend with them at some stage.

It remains unclear if any club has approached the midfielder yet, but Mikel Arteta remains a huge fan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Locatelli had an amazing tournament at Euro 2020 when he played his best football in the last few years.

He has been underwhelming at Juve, but that could be traced to the fact that their system is very defensive and does not allow creative players to express themselves as much as they like.

If the Azzurri star decides to change clubs instead of extending his Juventus deal, we could be in a perfect position to sign him.

