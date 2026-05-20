Arsenal is still open to swap deal to land top attacker

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I can imagine Jesus, Trosaard, and Nogaard seeking easier opportunities , while the noise around Ben White gets louder.
But Arsenal must add atleast two to three new players in the summer.
A powerful box to box midfielder maybe Lilly Ayycoub
The unsettled Cassinviga, will be hard to ignore
But a powerful and tricky left winger as PSG Khvicha Kvaratskhelia must be on top of the cards