Julian Alvarez
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Arsenal is still open to swap deal to land top attacker

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal remain keen on adding Julian Alvarez to their squad at the end of this season, with the Argentinian potentially entering his final campaign at Atletico Madrid amid growing speculation over his future.

The striker has become the subject of a transfer battle involving Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona over recent months, although Atletico Madrid have consistently maintained that he is not for sale.

Alvarez has established himself as one of the most effective forwards in world football in recent seasons, and he previously impressed in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City, where he demonstrated his versatility and quality in attack.

Arsenal interest in Alvarez

Arsenal are confident that securing his signature would represent a major statement signing, and the club believe he would significantly strengthen their attacking options if a deal can be agreed in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are also reportedly open to exploring alternative structures in order to facilitate a move, including a potential swap deal if that proves necessary to convince Atletico Madrid to negotiate.

Possible swap deal discussion

According to Team Talk, Arsenal are still prepared to offer Gabriel Martinelli plus a cash adjustment as part of a deal designed to bring Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium during the upcoming transfer window.

The report suggests Arsenal view Alvarez as an upgrade in attacking quality and believe he could elevate the team’s forward line to an even higher level following their recent success.

Even if a swap deal does not materialise, Martinelli is also expected to be made available for transfer at the end of the season as Arsenal consider raising funds and creating space for new attacking reinforcements ahead of another competitive campaign.

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  1. I can imagine Jesus, Trosaard, and Nogaard seeking easier opportunities , while the noise around Ben White gets louder.

    But Arsenal must add atleast two to three new players in the summer.

    A powerful box to box midfielder maybe Lilly Ayycoub
    The unsettled Cassinviga, will be hard to ignore
    But a powerful and tricky left winger as PSG Khvicha Kvaratskhelia must be on top of the cards

    Reply

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