Arsenal is still refusing to entertain Napoli’s interest in two players

Napoli is determined to strike a deal with Arsenal for at least one of Jakub Kiwior or Takehiro Tomiyasu this month.

The Gunners may not make significant signings before the transfer window closes despite their aspirations to win the league. Mikel Arteta’s side spent a considerable amount during the summer and is now concerned about Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. FFP considerations will heavily influence their decision-making this month, making it challenging for them to acquire new players.

Another aspect Arsenal is adamant about is not losing key players, leading them to reject every approach for their squad members this month. However, Napoli’s interest in Tomiyasu and Kiwior persists, as the Italians are testing the waters to see if Arsenal would eventually agree to sell either of them.

Nevertheless, a report from Sport Witness indicates that the Gunners are not entertaining any offers from Napoli, and this stance is not expected to change anytime soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We cannot sell any player this month if we will not sign a replacement because our current squad already needs help to finish this season well.

Losing any member of the group will show that we are not serious about winning the league or finishing inside the top four.

