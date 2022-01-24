Arsenal is still struggling to meet Juventus and Arthur’s transfer demands

Arsenal remains interested in a move for Arthur Melo and the Brazilian also wants to move to the Emirates.

The midfielder is struggling to make an impact at Juventus and Arsenal considers him one player who will add quality to their squad.

The Gunners want him on loan for the rest of this season and have agreed to pay all his wages.

However, that isn’t good enough for either the former Gremio man or the Italian giants.

Tuttomercatoweb says they both want a longer-term agreement, with Arthur hoping he would spend around 18 months with the Gunners so that he can have enough time to make an impact and rebuild his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Mikel Arteta is convinced that Arthur can do a job for his team, then it is probably best that we sign him for a longer-term.

It makes little sense to enjoy his talents for just six months and lose him again.

His departure could leave a huge void to be filled at the Emirates, eventually.

However, maybe Arsenal is taking a cautious approach considering Arthur has struggled at Juve already, so he doesn’t become a long-term liability at the Emirates.

