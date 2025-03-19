Arsenal is struggling behind Aston Villa in the race for Greek wonderkid

Arsenal and Aston Villa, along with several other Premier League clubs, have expressed interest in Olympiacos youngster Charalampos Kostoulas.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of Greece’s most promising talents and is expected to reach the highest level in the coming years. Given his rapid development, he may soon outgrow his current club, making a move to a more competitive league increasingly likely.

Kostoulas has been making a strong impression at Olympiacos, earning opportunities with the senior team. As a result, Premier League sides are closely monitoring his progress, recognising his potential to become a top-tier attacker.

Aston Villa have recently emerged as one of England’s top clubs, having reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Villans are keen to build on this achievement and will be looking to further strengthen their squad in the summer to maintain their competitive edge.

Kostoulas’ primary concern will be securing regular playing time at his next club, as continued development is crucial at this stage of his career. While Arsenal are pushing to add him to their squad, the level of competition within their ranks could make it difficult for him to secure consistent minutes. Despite this, the Gunners have a strong reputation for nurturing young talent, as the England call-up for Myles Lewis-Skelly has shown.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal currently trail Aston Villa in the race to sign Kostoulas. The Villans’ project appears more attractive in terms of immediate opportunities, but Arsenal’s long-standing history of developing young players remains a key selling point.

While Arsenal have a well-established reputation for talent development, Kostoulas will need assurances regarding his potential game time before committing to a move. Given the competition for his signature, both clubs will need to present a clear vision for his future to convince him to make the switch.

________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…