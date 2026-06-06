Arsenal is struggling to convince La Liga star to join them

Julian Alvarez is reportedly ready to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, and while that development could represent a significant opportunity for Arsenal, the situation remains far from straightforward for the Gunners.

The attacker is regarded as one of the finest players who could potentially move during this transfer window. Despite that, Atletico do not consider him available for transfer and remain determined to retain his services at all costs.

Alvarez continues to be one of the most influential figures within the Spanish club’s squad, and they are making every effort to persuade him to remain. However, multiple reports have suggested that the forward is seeking a new challenge at this stage of his career.

The uncertainty surrounding his future has inevitably attracted attention from several leading clubs, with Arsenal monitoring developments as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of another demanding campaign.

Barcelona remain Alvarez’s preferred option

Barcelona are believed to be Alvarez’s preferred destination, and the Catalan side have reportedly attempted to reach an agreement during this transfer window. Despite their efforts, they have so far been unable to complete a deal.

The forward has reportedly opened the door to joining Barca, but Atletico remain firm in their stance that they will not sell him to a domestic rival. As a result, negotiations between the Spanish clubs have reached an impasse.

This situation has created an opportunity for Arsenal to explore the possibility of securing his signature. However, convincing the player to alter his preferred destination presents a considerable challenge for the Gunners.

Arsenal face an uphill battle

According to Cadena SER, Arsenal are struggling to persuade Alvarez to move to the Emirates as they attempt to finalise an agreement before Barcelona return to the negotiating table.

Although Alvarez has previous experience of playing in the Premier League, he is currently not enthusiastic about returning to England and appears more open to the prospect of joining Barcelona.

As he prepares for the World Cup, his preference remains to wait and assess whether a transfer to the Catalan club can eventually be completed. Until then, Arsenal’s hopes of signing the attacker may depend on a significant change in circumstances.

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