Arsenal is struggling to convince striker to join them

Arsenal appear to be admirers of Alvaro Morata when you consider the many reports that have discussed their interest in the Spanish frontman.

Morata has been on loan at Juventus from Atletico de Madrid in the last two seasons and he might change clubs this summer.

Arsenal was first linked with a move for him in the January transfer window, but they couldn’t pull off the transfer and he remained in Turin.

They are back again and have been working hard to get him to choose them over a return to Turin.

Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Sport Witness, claims the Spaniard is not convinced about returning to the Premier League with the Gunners.

In the talks that have been held with his entourage recently, he hasn’t shown the willingness to accept Arsenal’s offer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata has been one of Europe’s most recognisable frontmen and he has continued to attract plenty of attention.

His previous stint in the Premier League with Chelsea was not successful, and that could be a reason why he is reluctant to return to the competition.

Arsenal is also taking a gamble by looking to add him to their squad now and the club should only sign him if Mikel Arteta is convinced the Atletico Madrid man will deliver.