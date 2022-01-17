Arsenal is struggling to get a team to face Liverpool and might call for postponement again

Arsenal is still struggling to get a team together for the upcoming Carabao Cup semi-final return leg against Liverpool.

The Gunners have lost some players to injuries, covid and the AFCON in recent weeks.

This has left them short of players, and the Premier League postponed their last league game against Tottenham.

The Sun reports that they now face having to call off yet another game if they cannot get enough players to face the Reds.

Martin Odegaard, who has been self-isolating because of covid, could return to the Arsenal starting XI if he tests negative for the disease.

However, another player tested positive over the weekend and will miss the Thursday game if it goes ahead.

The report adds that the availability of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and Sead Kolasinac is still in doubt.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hopefully, we can get a team together who can face Liverpool in the return leg.

The postponement of the NLD has already caused an uproar among Premier League clubs.

This League Cup semi-final was also postponed from an earlier date and it makes little sense to shift it again.

Playing at the Emirates hands us some advantage, but we need our players to be fit before we can win the fixture.