Arsenal is struggling to lure Barcelona youngster to London

Arsenal has often poached young talents from Barcelona, having found success with several of those players, such as Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin, who were poached from the Spanish club when they were still teenagers.

Continuing their tradition of scouting youngsters from La Masia, the latest name on their radar is Marc Bernal.

The 17-year-old has been tipped to replace Sergio Busquets in the long run and has been one of the best players in Barcelona’s B Team.

Despite Barca’s desire to keep him, the pathway to the first team does not seem open to him in the near future.

Arsenal has watched the defensive midfielder for several months and is now looking to ensure he joins their set-up.

They have approached him with a lucrative offer, but a report in e-Noticies claims he is set to ignore the Gunners and stay with Barcelona.

Despite Arsenal’s attractive deal, Bernal is not interested in leaving Barca at this time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bernal has been on our radar for some time, and it would have been great to have him in our squad.

However, he knows he will have to work hard to break into our first team and might achieve that faster at Barca.

