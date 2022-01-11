Arsenal is suffering a midfield crisis ahead of Liverpool match

Arsenal could be forced to start their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool with Charlie Patino and Albert Sambi Lokonga as a part of their midfield.
The Gunners have lost Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to AFCON, which left a huge void in the squad.
They then sent Ainsley Maitland Niles out on loan to AS Roma for the rest of the season.
That left them with Granit Xhaka as the most senior midfielder at the club, but The Sun says he will miss the game against Liverpool after contracting covid-19 again.
The Swiss midfielder has been infected with the virus before, after it was revealed he hasn’t been vaccinated. He is now battling with it again.
The report claims this means Arsenal would likely field a very inexperienced midfield for the match at Anfield and hope Xhaka would be back for their weekend game against Tottenham.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Sending Maitland-Niles out on loan so early in the transfer window makes little sense with this development.
After losing Partey and Elneny, it was clear that we are light in midfield, and the club still sanctioned the transfer of the Englishman.
Now we have to deal with not having enough midfield options for our upcoming matches.
Hopefully, the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe will help with both defensive and attacking duties in the game against the Reds.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Calum Chamber got voted Fulhams player of the year when he was there on loan, playing midfield. What has he done wrong to be ignored?
I was thinking on the same wavelength. Also ben white can play there since Gabriel is back and partner him with holding.
This is obvious Arsenal will lose the upcoming three matches without good midfielders
Football is a team game .Maybe Ma wants Arsenal to focuz on 4th.
African born players maybe cheaper but every three or four playerz they are not available during peak season.
Arsenal shd have learnt their lesson with
Kanu
Our club gets weirder and weirder.
When I read midfield crisis,
I thought Xhaka was playing.
Arsenal is suffering a midfield crisis and have been for quite some time. They don’t know how to control it…IJS
Why do we have a midfeilder “shortage”
We “had ” Torreira, Guendouzie, Willian, Maitland-Niles Ceballos and Joe Willock.
We still have ESR, Odegaard Lokonga Chambers + Martinelli.
So do we really have a “shortage” ?
Self inflicted comes to mind.
And the answer?
Better coaching and player management?
No just go buy more players 🙁
Is going to the market again after just half a season and after a 150m summer spend a sign of desperation, a sign of ambition or a sign that the squad depth is cr#p.?
A combination of all the above probably
A self-inflicted mid-field crisis, I must add/emphasize.
And to think that we knew all along that two midfielders would be unavailable at this point, yet nothing was done to ameliorate the situation. Now that has cost us the Emirates FA Cup; will probably cost us the Carabao. Let’s hope it doesn’t cost us a place in Europe next season.
Instead of making efforts to get Wijnaldum on loan, we are busy dissipating energy in pursuit of an unlikely Vlahovic deal. We haven’t learnt anything from the Locatelli fiasco of last summer