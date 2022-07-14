Arsenal is targeting 20-year-old Bundesliga defender

Joško Gvardiol has emerged as one of the top defenders in the world at just 20.

The Croatian is so good that the best of European clubs want to add him to their squad.

RB Leipzig knows the quality he possesses, and they are not in a hurry to allow him to leave the club.

The interest in his signature continues to increase, and he has now been tipped to move to the Premier League.

Media Foot, as reported by Football365, claims he has interest from Arsenal in this transfer window.

The Gunners have been busy making some impressive additions to their squad.

They could be forced to sell Gabriel Magalhaes in this transfer window as Juventus continues to push to buy him.

That is enough reason for them to find a new defender, but the report adds that Manchester City is also monitoring him, and the Premier League champions might also make a move for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we sell Gabriel, we must buy a replacement for him, and Gvardiol looks to be the perfect signing.

At 20, he is one of the finest young defenders we can add to our squad who will help us now and in the future.

The Croatian has enough time to learn and become even better than he is now.

