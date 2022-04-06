Arsenal is targeting a free transfer for former Spurs man

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Gareth Bale as he nears the end of his time at Real Madrid.

Injury has ravaged him since he has been at the Spanish club, but he remains one of the players that made them successful in the last decade.

He spent some time on loan at Tottenham last season, but there is no indication they will want him back in the summer.

Fichajes.net claims Arsenal is now interested in a move for the Wales international and they have him on their wishlist.

The report claims the attacker has proven he can be a key player when he is given the minutes he needs and that is enough to get their interest.

Although he is injury-prone, Mikel Arteta’s side still believes he is one of the best players they can sign as a free agent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering the progress we have made this season, it makes little sense to add Bale to our squad.

Although he has continued to shine for the Welsh national team, the attacker is not physically fit enough for the demands of the Premier League and there is no need to sign him.

In the summer, other quality players will be available for transfer, even though we might have to pay a fee to land them.