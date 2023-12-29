Arsenal is targeting a move for Barcelona veteran

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Sergi Roberto, who appears to be on his way out of Barcelona at the end of this season.

Having been a loyal player for Barcelona for several years, Arsenal sees potential in Roberto and believes he still has something to contribute.

The Gunners have been focused on strengthening their squad with both promising young players and experienced heads, such as Jorginho. Sport reports that Arsenal is interested in adding Sergi Roberto to their squad.

As one of the most recognisable players at Barcelona and a leader in their dressing room, Roberto’s experience could prove valuable for Arsenal if the transfer materialises.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Roberto has been one of the reliable players at Barcelona for several years and has so much experience.

Our current group is filled with players who are just at the start of their careers, and not many have won trophies.

Roberto has won several trophies on the books of Barca and will come to us with a rich history which could be very important in changing how we play and perform.

But we have to be sure he would have a role to play on the field and can do well for us.

