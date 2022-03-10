Arsenal is targeting a move for Sassuolo captain

Arsenal is interested in a move for Sassuolo captain Domenico Berardi.

The winger has been one of the finest players in Serie A and he won Euro 2020 with his country.

He has continued to play for the Black and Greens despite showing great form in the last few seasons.

A move away from the Serie A side is close, and it could happen at the end of this season.

The Sun says Arsenal is not the only club looking to sign him, and the Gunners will have to see off competition from the likes of Leicester City to win the race for his signature.

They will also face competition from Milan and Napoli, who are closer to him at home.

Their interest means he needs to decide if he would take a chance and move to England or continue to play in Serie A.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Berardi is already 27, but his attacking returns remain impressive with 12 goals and 14 assists from just 25 league matches this season.

Those numbers would make a world of difference at Arsenal and if it is possible to sign him then we should at least try.