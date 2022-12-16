Arsenal is targeting a move for young Spanish right-back

Arsenal is the master of taking talented Spanish youngsters away from their clubs and grooming them until they become superstars.

Cesc Fabregas is an example of a player the Gunners plucked from a Spanish side and turned into a superstar.

They now have their eyes on another Spanish talent, with AS reporting they strongly want to add Ivan Fresneda to their squad at the Emirates.

The 18-year-old plays for Real Valladolid and has been scouted by the Gunners for some time now, and they believe he will fit into their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been successful in buying and grooming young players over the last few seasons and Fresneda could become the next man to fit that description.

However, at 18, he still has so much growing up to do and we must be sure he will get chances to play before we add him to our squad.

If that will not happen, we should allow him to continue playing for Valladolid for now and become a more experienced player before we add him to our squad.

Signing him and keeping him on the bench or sending him to our youth team makes no sense because he could regress on our books.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids