“Arsenal is the club” Sought-after La Liga player wants Arsenal move

Gabri Veiga is one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the moment and the Spaniard could change clubs in the summer.

The youngster is enjoying a breakout season at Celta Vigo and has attracted the attention of several clubs.

Arsenal is one of them as Mikel Arteta eyes more youngsters to make his team stronger than it is now.

The Spanish gaffer has been supported with several new signings by the club and he will get more, but what does Veiga think about moving to Arsenal?

Spanish journalist Manu Sainz gave an update on his future recently and said to AS:

“The club in England he likes the most, which we published a while back, is Arsenal. Arsenal is the club. If Arsenal gets into the bidding for Veiga, then they will most likely get him, because he enjoys the football Arsenal play and he would like to work with Arteta. It’s football, and he would have an advantage there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Veiga is a top talent and it is exciting to hear he wants to play for us because that hands us a big advantage in the race for his signature.

The youngster has so much potential and will only get better, so it makes sense that we will add him to our group.

However, he would want regular game time and might not get that at the Emirates immediately.

